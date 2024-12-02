Empowering Delhi's Unauthorised Colonies: PM-UDAY Scheme Gains Momentum
Over 6,000 people joined the special camps initiated by the DDA under the PM-UDAY scheme to secure ownership rights in Delhi's unauthorised colonies. With 1,028 new applications and 275 approved, the scheme aims to confer legal recognition to properties in 1,731 colonies.
More than 6,000 participants have flocked to special camps set up by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for the Prime Minister-Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY) scheme, which seeks to provide ownership rights in unauthorised colonies.
Governor V K Saxena revealed on a social media post that 6,654 individuals attended the camps, resulting in 1,028 new applications and the rectification of 710 existing ones. A milestone was achieved with the approval of 275 applications, and 231 conveyance deeds were executed.
The initiative's primary goal is to ensure that residents in 1,731 unauthorised colonies receive legal property recognition. Camps are held over weekends at various locations across Delhi, inviting residents to continue participating and benefiting from the services offered, such as conveyance deeds and GIS surveys.
(With inputs from agencies.)
