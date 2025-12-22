Left Menu

BJP's Nadda Accuses Congress of Collusion in 2013 Naxal Attack

BJP President JP Nadda accused Congress of involvement in the 2013 Jhiram Ghati Naxal attack killing Congress leaders. At an event, Nadda alleged insiders within Congress colluded with Naxalites. He praised the 'double-engine' BJP government for decisive actions against Naxalism, contrasting it with Congress's alleged ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Janjgir | Updated: 22-12-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 17:20 IST
BJP's Nadda Accuses Congress of Collusion in 2013 Naxal Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP President JP Nadda launched a scathing critique on Congress, claiming that party insiders were involved in the deadly 2013 Jhiram Ghati Naxal attack.

Nadda spoke at the 'Janadesh Parab', marking two years of the BJP government under Vishnu Deo Sai, asserting previous Congress administrations colluded with Naxalites.

Praising the current 'double-engine' government, Nadda highlighted significant achievements in combating Naxalism, while condemning alleged Congress complicity in the 2013 attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025