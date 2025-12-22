BJP's Nadda Accuses Congress of Collusion in 2013 Naxal Attack
BJP President JP Nadda accused Congress of involvement in the 2013 Jhiram Ghati Naxal attack killing Congress leaders. At an event, Nadda alleged insiders within Congress colluded with Naxalites. He praised the 'double-engine' BJP government for decisive actions against Naxalism, contrasting it with Congress's alleged ties.
BJP President JP Nadda launched a scathing critique on Congress, claiming that party insiders were involved in the deadly 2013 Jhiram Ghati Naxal attack.
Nadda spoke at the 'Janadesh Parab', marking two years of the BJP government under Vishnu Deo Sai, asserting previous Congress administrations colluded with Naxalites.
Praising the current 'double-engine' government, Nadda highlighted significant achievements in combating Naxalism, while condemning alleged Congress complicity in the 2013 attack.
