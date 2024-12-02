Left Menu

War Escalates: Lives and Hostages at Stake in Gaza

Hamas reports that 33 hostages in Gaza were killed amidst a protracted conflict with Israel. The militant group warns Israel they could lose more hostages as the war continues. The conflict has led to significant casualties and destruction in Gaza, with both sides holding firm on their demands.

Updated: 02-12-2024 22:40 IST
War Escalates: Lives and Hostages at Stake in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Hamas has announced the death of 33 hostages. The conflict, which has lasted nearly 14 months, continues without any disclosure on the nationalities of the deceased.

In a statement directed at Israel, Hamas cautioned about the potential loss of more hostages if the war persists. They released a video blaming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the deaths and demanded an end to hostilities, insisting on a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Despite the heavy toll, with more than 44,400 Palestinians reportedly killed and widespread destruction in Gaza, both parties remain unyielding. Netanyahu has vowed to continue the offensive until Hamas is eradicated, following the group's attack on Israeli communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

