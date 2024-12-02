Escalating Gaza Conflict: Ceasefire and Hostage Negotiations Intensify

In a devastating development, Israeli forces conducted overnight assaults in the northern Gaza Strip, reportedly killing at least 15 individuals in Beit Lahiya, where displaced people sought shelter. The Palestinian Civil Emergency Service said hospitals, barely operational, were overwhelmed by the surge in casualties.

The attacks have intensified accusations of forced evacuations purportedly to create a buffer zone, which Israel denies, stating it's moving to curb Hamas fighters. The ensuing violence has caused substantial casualties, with Gaza officials reporting over 44,400 deaths and mass displacement across the region.

Despite recent efforts by Egyptian officials to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, negotiations progress haltingly. Hostage talks remain precarious, as Israel maintains its conditions, insisting Hamas pose no future threats. The Palestinian side demands troop withdrawals as a precondition for any agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)