USPS Success: Delivering Democracy
The U.S. Postal Service successfully delivered over 99.2 million ballots during the presidential election, meeting a delivery efficiency of at least 99.88%. This achievement comes amid prior concerns from election officials about USPS's capacity to handle millions of ballots for the upcoming 2024 election.
The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has announced a significant achievement, as it successfully delivered over 99.2 million ballots during the November presidential election.
According to the USPS, at least 99.88% of these ballots reached election officials within a week of mailing. This milestone comes in response to concerns raised earlier by a group of election officials regarding USPS's capability to manage the anticipated influx of ballots for the 2024 election.
In September, approximately three dozen state election officials expressed serious apprehension about USPS's preparedness for the upcoming electoral challenges. However, the latest figures from USPS suggest a promising outcome for future election management.
