USPS Success: Delivering Democracy

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has announced a significant achievement, as it successfully delivered over 99.2 million ballots during the November presidential election.

According to the USPS, at least 99.88% of these ballots reached election officials within a week of mailing. This milestone comes in response to concerns raised earlier by a group of election officials regarding USPS's capability to manage the anticipated influx of ballots for the 2024 election.

In September, approximately three dozen state election officials expressed serious apprehension about USPS's preparedness for the upcoming electoral challenges. However, the latest figures from USPS suggest a promising outcome for future election management.

