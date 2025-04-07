UConn Triumphs for 12th NCAA Women's Title with Dominant Display

UConn clinched an impressive victory over South Carolina, dominating the 82-59 game to seize a record-breaking 12th NCAA women's basketball championship on Sunday.

Star performances from freshman Sarah Strong, who recorded a double-double, and Azzi Fudd, the Final Four's most outstanding player, powered UConn past defending champions South Carolina.

The win, a hallmark of resilience and tactical finesse, marked UConn's return to glory since their last title in 2016. Paige Bueckers, emotional in her final college game, helped secure the title with 17 points.

