Tragedy Strikes Japanese Medical Transport Helicopter

A medical transport helicopter crashed into the sea off southwestern Japan on Sunday, leaving three of the six individuals on board dead, according to the Japan coast guard.

The survivors, including pilot Hiroshi Hamada, mechanic Kazuto Yoshitake, and nurse Sakura Kunitake, were rescued while clinging to inflatable devices. Though suffering from hypothermia, they were conscious during the rescue, as confirmed by a coast guard official.

The deceased have been identified as medical doctor Kei Arakawa, patient Mitsuki Motoishi, and her caretaker Kazuyoshi Motoishi. An investigation into the cause of the tragic accident is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)