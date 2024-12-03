California's Legislative Showdown: State Prepares for Possible Trump 2.0 Challenges
California Governor Gavin Newsom and lawmakers began a special session to protect state policies ahead of a possible Trump presidency. With supermajorities in both legislative chambers, Democrats prepared for federal challenges with proposed legal funds and new legislation to safeguard civil rights, immigration, and climate policies.
- Country:
- United States
Governor Gavin Newsom and California's state lawmakers reconvened Monday for a special session aimed at fortifying the state's progressive policies against potential actions of another Trump presidency. The session signifies California's strategic resistance to expected federal challenges.
In anticipation of Trump's conservative agenda, Democrats, holding supermajorities, are preparing to bolster the state attorney general's office with enhanced legal resources. Democratic Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel has already introduced legislation for USD25 million in legal fees, safeguarding state policies on civil rights, climate change, and immigration.
The session also saw protests against Trump's perceived threats, while Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta worked on securing California's stances on immigration and reproductive rights. The actions underscore California's commitment to safeguarding its values amidst political tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Le Pen's High-Stakes Gambit: Vibrant Resistance Against Barnier's Government
Literary Triumphs and Voices of Resistance at the National Book Awards
Notorious Criminal Dawood Nabbed Amidst Violent Resistance
Rallies and Resistance: Imran Khan's Call to Action
Tensions Soar as PTI March Faces Heavy Resistance En Route to Islamabad