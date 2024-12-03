California's Legislative Showdown: State Prepares for Possible Trump 2.0 Challenges

Governor Gavin Newsom and California's state lawmakers reconvened Monday for a special session aimed at fortifying the state's progressive policies against potential actions of another Trump presidency. The session signifies California's strategic resistance to expected federal challenges.

In anticipation of Trump's conservative agenda, Democrats, holding supermajorities, are preparing to bolster the state attorney general's office with enhanced legal resources. Democratic Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel has already introduced legislation for USD25 million in legal fees, safeguarding state policies on civil rights, climate change, and immigration.

The session also saw protests against Trump's perceived threats, while Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta worked on securing California's stances on immigration and reproductive rights. The actions underscore California's commitment to safeguarding its values amidst political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)