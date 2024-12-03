Blinken's Europe Trip: A Diplomatic Mission Before Transition

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to depart for Europe, embarking on what could be his last significant NATO meeting before the Biden administration's exit from office next month. The agenda prioritizes reinforcing allied support for Ukraine as President-elect Donald Trump gears up for his reentry into the White House in January.

The focus of the Brussels meetings, according to the State Department, will be on transatlantic security, bolstering Ukraine's resistance against Russian invasion, and enhancing collaboration with NATO's partners in the Middle East, North Africa, and Sahel regions. Additionally, preparations will commence for the forthcoming summit in The Hague.

Following Brussels, Blinken is scheduled to proceed to Malta for a Thursday gathering with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. This organization faces challenges due to recent events in Ukraine and Georgia, further complicating diplomatic relations.

