High Court Hearings: Kuldeep Singh Sengar's Request and the Unnao Case

The Delhi High Court is responding to Kuldeep Singh Sengar's plea to suspend his 10-year jail term on medical grounds. Sengar, convicted in the Unnao rape case, seeks release due to health issues. The court has requested a report on Sengar's condition and scheduled a hearing for January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 11:54 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 11:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has directed the CBI to respond to former BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar's appeal, seeking a medical suspension of his 10-year imprisonment for the custodial death of the Unnao rape victim's father.

The court has requested a report from the prison authorities on Sengar's health status, scheduling further proceedings for January 13 next year.

The CBI counsel noted that in June, the high court declined Sengar's request for sentence suspension amid his appeal against his conviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

