Massive Search Operation Launched for Missing Meitei Man in Manipur

The Indian Army has launched a massive search operation to locate Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, a Meitei man who has been missing for over a week. Over 2,000 personnel, supported by helicopters, drones, and tracker dogs, are involved in the search effort.

Singh, originally from Assam's Cachar district, was serving as a works supervisor at the Leimakhong Military Station before his disappearance. Manipur Police announced that the search operation, assisted by the Indian Army, began on November 25, 2024. The use of technical intelligence is also underway to track his whereabouts.

As protests demanding Singh's whereabouts continue, the Joint Action Committee, along with Singh's wife, Akoijam Belarani, are holding a sit-in at Kanto Sabal. The situation has escalated amid fears that Singh may have been kidnapped by militants, as tensions remain high following previous ethnic violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)