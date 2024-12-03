Left Menu

High Court Dismisses Plea, Supreme Court to Hear Gangsters Act Case

The Supreme Court will hear a plea challenging an Allahabad High Court order that dismissed an application to quash charges under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. The petitioner argues the FIR is baseless and a misuse of judicial machinery motivated by personal vendetta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 13:08 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 13:08 IST
High Court Dismisses Plea, Supreme Court to Hear Gangsters Act Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has consented to hear a plea against an Allahabad High Court decision, which dismissed efforts to nullify charges under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah, on December 2, agreed to hear the special leave petition filed by Raj Khan. The case, represented by senior Advocate Gaurav Agarwal and advocate Tanvi Dubey, will proceed to final arguments after both sides present their views.

The plea challenges the FIR lodged under the UP Gangsters Act, claiming it's an abuse of legal process motivated by a personal vendetta linked to a complaint of financial irregularities. The petitioner seeks to quash all related proceedings, arguing they infringe on his rights under Article 21 of the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024