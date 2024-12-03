High Court Dismisses Plea, Supreme Court to Hear Gangsters Act Case

The Supreme Court has consented to hear a plea against an Allahabad High Court decision, which dismissed efforts to nullify charges under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah, on December 2, agreed to hear the special leave petition filed by Raj Khan. The case, represented by senior Advocate Gaurav Agarwal and advocate Tanvi Dubey, will proceed to final arguments after both sides present their views.

The plea challenges the FIR lodged under the UP Gangsters Act, claiming it's an abuse of legal process motivated by a personal vendetta linked to a complaint of financial irregularities. The petitioner seeks to quash all related proceedings, arguing they infringe on his rights under Article 21 of the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)