Singapore and Australia Strengthen Defence Ties with Strategic Partnership Upgrade

Singapore and Australia have agreed to enhance access to their defence facilities, paving the way for closer military collaboration. This move precedes an upgrade to their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership slated for next year, highlighting a deepening bilateral relationship in defence and training cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 14:15 IST
In a significant move to bolster defence cooperation, Singapore and Australia have agreed to explore greater access to each other's military facilities. This decision aims to foster more frequent visits by Australian forces to Singapore's air force and navy bases.

The announcement came during a ministerial visit to Singapore, where Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles highlighted plans for an upgrade to the two nations' Comprehensive Strategic Partnership next year. This upgrade aims to intensify military collaboration between the longstanding allies.

Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen emphasized the potential for expanded training opportunities for Singaporean troops, while recognizing the longstanding tradition of Singaporean fighter pilots training in Australia. Both countries are keen on increasing naval and air force interactions as part of the strategic partnership enhancement.

