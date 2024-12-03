China Clamps Down: Dual-Use Export Ban Tightens US Tensions

China has imposed a new ban on the export of dual-use materials, including gallium, germanium, and antimony, to the United States. The announcement, made by China's commerce ministry, followed a US move to restrict China's semiconductor industry.

The ministry's directive highlights the importance of national security, mandating a rigorous review process for graphite-related exports to the US. These actions aim to strengthen existing measures related to the export of critical minerals, which Beijing prioritized last year.

This development marks a significant escalation in the trade dispute between the two economic giants, particularly as the United States recently restricted exports to 140 Chinese companies. China's latest restrictions come as the international community closely watches the evolving dynamics between these influential nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)