Sambhal Tensions: Allegations of Preplanned Violence Linked to Bypolls

In the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav accused authorities of orchestrating preplanned violence in Sambhal, linking it to recent bypoll tensions. Yadav's remarks came amid heated discussions regarding a controversial survey conducted at a local mosque.

The survey, authorized by a local court, was swift, yet its implications were severe as it transformed Sambhal into a police cantonment. The entrance of authorities into the mosque triggered community anxieties, leading to chaos and police gunfire that left five dead and several injured.

The SP leader alleges the incident distracts from bypoll issues. Opposition parties, including SP and allies, walked out of the House, protesting the government's handling of the issue and solidarity with the affected people.

(With inputs from agencies.)