Left Menu

Supreme Court Mandates Rapid Compliance with POSH Act Nationwide

The Supreme Court has directed all states and union territories to implement the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act by forming internal complaints committees in government entities. States must appoint district officers by December 2024, ensuring compliance with statutory provisions by March 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 15:41 IST
Supreme Court Mandates Rapid Compliance with POSH Act Nationwide
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision aimed at nationwide uniformity, the Supreme Court has mandated compliance with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013, across all states and union territories.

Justices B V Nagarathna and N Kotiswar Singh directed states to appoint district officers by the end of 2024 to establish local complaints committees and ensure the Act's implementation by March 2025.

This ruling stems from a petition highlighting lapses in enforcing the Act, with the court condemning the current state of affairs as reflecting poorly on public and private entities. It aims to uphold the principles of natural justice and protect women's rights at the workplace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024