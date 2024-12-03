Supreme Court Mandates Rapid Compliance with POSH Act Nationwide

In a landmark decision aimed at nationwide uniformity, the Supreme Court has mandated compliance with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013, across all states and union territories.

Justices B V Nagarathna and N Kotiswar Singh directed states to appoint district officers by the end of 2024 to establish local complaints committees and ensure the Act's implementation by March 2025.

This ruling stems from a petition highlighting lapses in enforcing the Act, with the court condemning the current state of affairs as reflecting poorly on public and private entities. It aims to uphold the principles of natural justice and protect women's rights at the workplace.

(With inputs from agencies.)