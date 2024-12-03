Left Menu

Crackdown in Jammu: Women Detainees Under Terror Suspicions

Two women have been detained under the Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district for allegedly aiding terrorist activities. Identified as Maryama Begum and Arshad Begum, they were accused of providing logistical support to terrorist groups. A broad police operation in the region has led to multiple arrests and seizures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 03-12-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 15:46 IST
Crackdown in Jammu: Women Detainees Under Terror Suspicions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move against terrorism, police detained two women on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district under the Public Safety Act. The suspects, identified as Maryama Begum and Arshad Begum, are believed to have played significant roles as terror associates, officials disclosed.

The detentions were made after authorities assessed that the women's activities posed substantial threats to regional safety and security. Accused of providing logistical support and acting as facilitators for terror groups, their actions necessitated immediate intervention, according to a police spokesperson.

This development is part of a broader crackdown on terror networks, with police conducting raids across 73 locations in Jammu. The operations have led to several arrests and seizures, aiming to dismantle the terror ecosystem linked to groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024