Crackdown in Jammu: Women Detainees Under Terror Suspicions

In a decisive move against terrorism, police detained two women on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district under the Public Safety Act. The suspects, identified as Maryama Begum and Arshad Begum, are believed to have played significant roles as terror associates, officials disclosed.

The detentions were made after authorities assessed that the women's activities posed substantial threats to regional safety and security. Accused of providing logistical support and acting as facilitators for terror groups, their actions necessitated immediate intervention, according to a police spokesperson.

This development is part of a broader crackdown on terror networks, with police conducting raids across 73 locations in Jammu. The operations have led to several arrests and seizures, aiming to dismantle the terror ecosystem linked to groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

(With inputs from agencies.)