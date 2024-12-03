Alleged Rape of 11-Year-Old Shocks Jharkhand Village
An 11-year-old girl in Jharkhand's Palamu district was reportedly raped by a 22-year-old villager. A police complaint was filed following the incident, and the girl underwent a medical examination. Police are actively searching for the suspect, who fled the scene after the alleged attack.
In a harrowing incident, an 11-year-old girl from Jharkhand's Palamu district was allegedly raped by a 22-year-old man from her village. The attack reportedly occurred in a field, prompting immediate police action and a medical examination for the young victim.
The police filed an FIR on Tuesday morning following a complaint lodged by the girl's mother. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Hussainabad police station on Monday when the girl was in a field to collect coriander.
According to Sanjay Yadav, the in-charge at Hussainabad police station, the accused stopped the girl, dragged her to another location, and raped her. Raids are ongoing to apprehend the suspect, who fled after the attack.
