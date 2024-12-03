Alleged Rape of 11-Year-Old Shocks Jharkhand Village

In a harrowing incident, an 11-year-old girl from Jharkhand's Palamu district was allegedly raped by a 22-year-old man from her village. The attack reportedly occurred in a field, prompting immediate police action and a medical examination for the young victim.

The police filed an FIR on Tuesday morning following a complaint lodged by the girl's mother. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Hussainabad police station on Monday when the girl was in a field to collect coriander.

According to Sanjay Yadav, the in-charge at Hussainabad police station, the accused stopped the girl, dragged her to another location, and raped her. Raids are ongoing to apprehend the suspect, who fled after the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)