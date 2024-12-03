Left Menu

Alleged Rape of 11-Year-Old Shocks Jharkhand Village

An 11-year-old girl in Jharkhand's Palamu district was reportedly raped by a 22-year-old villager. A police complaint was filed following the incident, and the girl underwent a medical examination. Police are actively searching for the suspect, who fled the scene after the alleged attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 03-12-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 16:00 IST
Alleged Rape of 11-Year-Old Shocks Jharkhand Village
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident, an 11-year-old girl from Jharkhand's Palamu district was allegedly raped by a 22-year-old man from her village. The attack reportedly occurred in a field, prompting immediate police action and a medical examination for the young victim.

The police filed an FIR on Tuesday morning following a complaint lodged by the girl's mother. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Hussainabad police station on Monday when the girl was in a field to collect coriander.

According to Sanjay Yadav, the in-charge at Hussainabad police station, the accused stopped the girl, dragged her to another location, and raped her. Raids are ongoing to apprehend the suspect, who fled after the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024