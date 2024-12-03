Left Menu

Zimbabwe Court Declares Restrictions on Abortion for Rape Victims Unconstitutional

Zimbabwe's High Court ruled a law prohibiting abortion services for women raped by their husbands and minors unconstitutional. Existing laws criminalize marital rape and sexual relations with minors. The judgment underscores the importance of safe, legal abortion access, addressing a critical public health issue in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harare | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 16:56 IST
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's High Court has made a landmark decision, declaring that a law preventing abortion for minors and cases of marital rape is unconstitutional. The ruling, delivered by Judge Maxwell Takuva, emphasizes that victims should be granted access to abortion, aligning with Zimbabwe's existing laws on marital rape and underage sex.

This significant ruling comes in the context of Zimbabwe's stringent abortion regulations, which have historically driven women and girls to seek dangerous and illegal alternatives. Abortion is currently permitted only under specific conditions, such as threats to a woman's life or cases of incest.

Advocates highlight the urgent need for safe abortion options amid high teenage pregnancy rates and unsafe abortions. The court's decision has yet to be approved by the Constitutional Court to take full effect, potentially impacting thousands of women and girls. This ruling holds particular weight in the southern African nation, where cultural, religious, and economic barriers exacerbate reproductive health challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

