Mysterious Death of Village Defence Guard Sparks Investigation in Jammu and Kashmir

The body of a village defence guard, Ashok Kumar, was discovered with a bullet wound in Udhampur district. His rifle was found at the scene, raising questions about whether the wound was self-inflicted or a homicide. An investigation is underway after a case was registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:35 IST
Mysterious Death of Village Defence Guard Sparks Investigation in Jammu and Kashmir
The discovery of a village defence guard's body in Udhampur District of Jammu and Kashmir has sparked a police investigation. Ashok Kumar, the victim, was found with a bullet wound, and his rifle was recovered at the scene.

Police remain uncertain if this was a case of suicide or homicide, as the bullet injury was inflicted by his own rifle. A senior police officer shared that Kumar's body was found in the upper reaches of Chapper, and it has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Authorities have registered a case and are actively pursuing leads to determine the circumstances of Kumar's death. The results of the post-mortem will play a crucial role in resolving this mysterious incident.

