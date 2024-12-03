Real Estate Scandal: Rs 500 Crore Fraud Exposed in Gurugram

The Enforcement Directorate has exposed a major fraud involving two real estate giants based in the NCR region. Allegedly, Orris Infrastructure Private Limited and Three C Shelters Private Limited conned homebuyers into losing over Rs 500 crore.

Raids were conducted on November 25 across 14 locations in Delhi-NCR, targeting the properties of Orris Infrastructure, its directors, and another entity — Three C Shelters. Attempts to contact the companies went unanswered, as the investigation progresses under the money laundering case initiated by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing.

The allegations involve collaboration for the Greenpolis project in Gurugram, where development rights were exploited, and funds were siphoned off. Authorities seized incriminating documents, luxury vehicles, and accounts holding over Rs 31 crore, reinforcing the depth of the scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)