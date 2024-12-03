Left Menu

Zero Casualties: India's Firm Stand Against Border Terrorism in 2023

In 2023, no soldiers were killed in terror attacks along the Indo-Pak border, as reported to the Lok Sabha. The government emphasized its zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and implemented various measures like enhancing intelligence coordination and increasing border vigilance to curb terrorism activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant update, the Lok Sabha was informed that no soldiers lost their lives in terror attacks along the Indo-Pak border in 2023. This marks a notable accomplishment attributed to the government's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, highlighted various strategic measures taken to fortify border security. These include the strengthening of the Multi Agency Centre for real-time intelligence sharing, improving coordination between security agencies, and deploying special forces.

Further steps involve technological advancements such as the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System and reinforcing border vigilance with increased personnel and infrastructure. These efforts reflect a multi-pronged approach to prevent terrorist infiltration along the Indo-Pak border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

