Zero Casualties: India's Firm Stand Against Border Terrorism in 2023

In a significant update, the Lok Sabha was informed that no soldiers lost their lives in terror attacks along the Indo-Pak border in 2023. This marks a notable accomplishment attributed to the government's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, highlighted various strategic measures taken to fortify border security. These include the strengthening of the Multi Agency Centre for real-time intelligence sharing, improving coordination between security agencies, and deploying special forces.

Further steps involve technological advancements such as the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System and reinforcing border vigilance with increased personnel and infrastructure. These efforts reflect a multi-pronged approach to prevent terrorist infiltration along the Indo-Pak border.

(With inputs from agencies.)