Ladakh's Quest for Statehood: High-Powered Talks

The Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance held discussions with Union Minister Nityanand Rai in the capital, emphasizing their long-standing demands for statehood and the integration of Ladakh into the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

These organizations have been vocal about their requirement for two separate Lok Sabha seats and the establishment of a dedicated public service commission to serve the unique needs of Ladakh.

The meeting is part of ongoing efforts by the central government to address the aspirations of Ladakhi residents following the region's transition from a part of Jammu and Kashmir to a Union Territory in August 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)