Ladakh's Quest for Statehood: High-Powered Talks

The Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance met Union Minister Nityanand Rai to discuss their demands for statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule. They are also advocating for an exclusive public service commission. The meeting followed assurances from the central government regarding their concerns.

  India

The Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance held discussions with Union Minister Nityanand Rai in the capital, emphasizing their long-standing demands for statehood and the integration of Ladakh into the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

These organizations have been vocal about their requirement for two separate Lok Sabha seats and the establishment of a dedicated public service commission to serve the unique needs of Ladakh.

The meeting is part of ongoing efforts by the central government to address the aspirations of Ladakhi residents following the region's transition from a part of Jammu and Kashmir to a Union Territory in August 2019.

