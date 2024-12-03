Bihar Extends Land Document Deadline to March 2025

The Bihar government announced an extension of the deadline for landowners to submit their self-declaration property documents, moving it to March 2025. This decision, made in a cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, pushes the original deadline from August 2024.

S. Siddharth, the additional chief secretary, confirmed the new deadline. The extension follows a proposal from the revenue and land reforms department to give landowners additional time.

The move is part of a comprehensive land survey update, dating back to the last conducted in 1911, aimed at reducing land disputes and is expected to complete by August 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)