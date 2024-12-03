Left Menu

Bihar Extends Land Document Deadline to March 2025

The Bihar government extended the deadline for landowners to upload self-declaration documents to March 2025, from the original deadline of August 2024. This extension, granted during a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, aims to facilitate smoother processing and updating of land records in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:38 IST
Bihar Extends Land Document Deadline to March 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar government announced an extension of the deadline for landowners to submit their self-declaration property documents, moving it to March 2025. This decision, made in a cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, pushes the original deadline from August 2024.

S. Siddharth, the additional chief secretary, confirmed the new deadline. The extension follows a proposal from the revenue and land reforms department to give landowners additional time.

The move is part of a comprehensive land survey update, dating back to the last conducted in 1911, aimed at reducing land disputes and is expected to complete by August 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024