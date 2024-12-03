South Korea's Financial Stability Amid Crisis
South Korea's government is prepared to use every tool available to stabilize its financial markets following President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law. Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok stated that unlimited liquidity injections and other measures will be enacted if necessary to maintain stability.
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea's finance minister announced on Wednesday that the government is ready to take extensive measures to stabilize financial markets in light of President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law during a national emergency address.
In an urgent meeting with senior economic officials held in Seoul, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok emphasized that the government would deploy all necessary financial and foreign exchange market stabilization strategies, including the provision of unlimited liquidity.
This proactive approach aims to address potential financial turbulence and ensure market stability during these uncertain times, reflecting the administration's commitment to safeguarding South Korea's economic health.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Finance Minister Advocates for Affordable Bank Interest Rates
German Finance Minister Advocates Moderate Reform in National Spending Cap
The Stabilizing Role of Corporate Liquidity in the Era of Rapid Monetary Tightening
India’s Finance Minister Leads Major Credit Outreach in Bihar
Punjab Finance Minister Advocates for Extended GST Compensation