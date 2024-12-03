Left Menu

South Korea's Financial Stability Amid Crisis

South Korea's government is prepared to use every tool available to stabilize its financial markets following President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law. Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok stated that unlimited liquidity injections and other measures will be enacted if necessary to maintain stability.

Updated: 03-12-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 21:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's finance minister announced on Wednesday that the government is ready to take extensive measures to stabilize financial markets in light of President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law during a national emergency address.

In an urgent meeting with senior economic officials held in Seoul, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok emphasized that the government would deploy all necessary financial and foreign exchange market stabilization strategies, including the provision of unlimited liquidity.

This proactive approach aims to address potential financial turbulence and ensure market stability during these uncertain times, reflecting the administration's commitment to safeguarding South Korea's economic health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

