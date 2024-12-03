South Korea's Financial Stability Amid Crisis

South Korea's finance minister announced on Wednesday that the government is ready to take extensive measures to stabilize financial markets in light of President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law during a national emergency address.

In an urgent meeting with senior economic officials held in Seoul, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok emphasized that the government would deploy all necessary financial and foreign exchange market stabilization strategies, including the provision of unlimited liquidity.

This proactive approach aims to address potential financial turbulence and ensure market stability during these uncertain times, reflecting the administration's commitment to safeguarding South Korea's economic health.

