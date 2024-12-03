Mystery Cartridges: Sambhal's Violent Secret

In a significant discovery, a forensic team on Tuesday recovered six empty cartridges made in Pakistan and another from the USA at Sambhal's violence site, according to police reports.

Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Vishnoi stated that the forensic team, arranged by the SIT investigating November 24's violence, inspected the scene thoroughly. The recovery of cartridges from foreign origins has escalated the matter's seriousness.

Additionally, broken CCTVs are under review as the investigation intensifies following the violent protests during the mosque survey, which resulted in multiple injuries and casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)