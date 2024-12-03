Left Menu

Mystery Cartridges: Sambhal's Violent Secret

A forensic team in Sambhal uncovered six empty cartridges from Pakistan and one from the USA at a violence site. The discovery comes after violence erupted during a mosque survey, leading to casualties. Authorities continue investigations, with tensions high since the initial mosque survey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 03-12-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 21:39 IST
In a significant discovery, a forensic team on Tuesday recovered six empty cartridges made in Pakistan and another from the USA at Sambhal's violence site, according to police reports.

Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Vishnoi stated that the forensic team, arranged by the SIT investigating November 24's violence, inspected the scene thoroughly. The recovery of cartridges from foreign origins has escalated the matter's seriousness.

Additionally, broken CCTVs are under review as the investigation intensifies following the violent protests during the mosque survey, which resulted in multiple injuries and casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

