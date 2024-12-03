Left Menu

Targeted Strike: Hezbollah Leader's Demise

An Israeli airstrike near Damascus killed Salman Jumaa, a Hezbollah leader, according to a Lebanese source. The strike aimed to reduce Hezbollah's influence in Syria. Israel confirmed Jumaa's death, highlighting a continued campaign against Iranian interests in the region. Prime Minister Netanyahu warns Syria against aiding Iran.

Updated: 03-12-2024 22:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, a precise Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle near Damascus, resulting in the death of Salman Jumaa, a senior Hezbollah official responsible for coordination with the Syrian military. A Lebanese security source confirmed the details to Reuters.

Syria's state-run news agency acknowledged the attack on the road to the airport but withheld casualty information. Later, Israel confirmed it successfully eliminated Jumaa in what it described as an intelligence-driven operation in Damascus, claiming his death as a strategic blow to Hezbollah's military efforts in the region.

This operation is part of Israel's broader air campaign targeting Iranian military infrastructures and allies, such as Hezbollah, in Syria. In an unusual move, Israel had previously publicized a strike on Hezbollah intelligence assets near Damascus last month. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cautioned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad about the risks of allowing Iranian weapon transfers through Syria, warning that such actions equate to 'playing with fire'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

