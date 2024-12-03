Torrential Rains Wreak Havoc in Tamil Nadu: Relief Measures Announced

Tamil Nadu's Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Kallakurichi districts are grappling with severe flooding following Cyclone Fengal. Infrastructure damage mounts as Chief Minister M K Stalin announces state relief efforts aimed at assisting affected families. Essential commodities remain scarce, sparking public demand for immediate solutions.

Prime Minister Modi reached out to state officials, offering Centre's full support to counter the devastation. An estimated 14 districts reported unprecedented destruction, with damages to roads, electricity lines, and extensive inundation. The catastrophe led to 12 fatalities and substantial losses in agriculture and livestock.

Water management measures were implemented promptly at the Sathanur dam to avert further disaster. Political tensions soared as an incident in Iruvelpattu village saw Minister Ponmudy pelted with mud, indicating public frustration over relief efforts. State officials condemned the act as politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)