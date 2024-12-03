Cyber Scammers Deceive Company in Million-Rupee Fraud

A Noida-based company fell victim to cyber scammers, losing Rs one crore in a fraudulent chemical purchase. The crime, revealed by police on Tuesday, involved swindlers who fabricated communications via phone and email, tricking the company into a bogus deal.

According to the complaint by Ashish, a senior executive at New Age Techsy Research Private Limited, the fraudsters persistently avoided face-to-face meetings and paperwork validation, raising suspicions post-fraud.

As the promised chemical shipment never arrived, it was discovered that both the email and phone numbers used were counterfeit. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, said Inspector Vijay Gautam of the Cyber Crime Police Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)