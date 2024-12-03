Left Menu

Cyber Scammers Deceive Company in Million-Rupee Fraud

A Noida-based company was defrauded of Rs one crore by cyber fraudsters posing as chemical dealers. The swindlers used fake email and phone contacts, refusing in-person meetings. The police are investigating the case after a senior company official filed a complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 03-12-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 22:13 IST
Cyber Scammers Deceive Company in Million-Rupee Fraud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Noida-based company fell victim to cyber scammers, losing Rs one crore in a fraudulent chemical purchase. The crime, revealed by police on Tuesday, involved swindlers who fabricated communications via phone and email, tricking the company into a bogus deal.

According to the complaint by Ashish, a senior executive at New Age Techsy Research Private Limited, the fraudsters persistently avoided face-to-face meetings and paperwork validation, raising suspicions post-fraud.

As the promised chemical shipment never arrived, it was discovered that both the email and phone numbers used were counterfeit. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, said Inspector Vijay Gautam of the Cyber Crime Police Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024