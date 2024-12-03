Turmoil in Tbilisi: Torture Allegations Amid EU Protest Clashes
Georgia's public ombudsman accused police of torture against protesters opposing the government's decision to halt EU talks. Demonstrations have persisted, with injuries reportedly inflicted by police. The ruling party has dismissed accusations, framing protests as a power grab. The opposition calls for new elections, amid growing international concern.
The public ombudsman of Georgia has leveled serious accusations against the police, charging them with torture during the recent wave of protests. These demonstrations erupted following the government's controversial decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union.
According to Ombudsman Levan Ioseliani, detainees have suffered significant injuries, particularly to the face and head, suggesting 'excessive force' was used by law enforcement. Ioseliani argues this constitutes torture intended to punish protesters. The Georgian government, however, stands firm, with Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze praising the police for their handling of the protests.
The nation's political climate has reached a boiling point since Georgian Dream, the ruling party, halted EU talks. The opposition alleges electoral fraud and demands a re-run of the parliamentary election. Despite ongoing demonstrations and mounting scrutiny from international observers, the government labels the unrest as an attempted coup and vows accountability for its organizers.
