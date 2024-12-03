Left Menu

Bihar Police Uncover Threat Scheme Involving Lok Sabha MP

Bihar Police have arrested Ram Babu Yadav, a former associate of Pappu Yadav, for threatening the Lok Sabha MP while posing as a gangster's henchman. The arrest follows threats made after Pappu Yadav's promise to dismantle the Bishnoi gang, linked to a recent assassination in Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Purnea | Updated: 03-12-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 23:29 IST
Bihar Police Uncover Threat Scheme Involving Lok Sabha MP
In a significant development, Bihar Police on Tuesday arrested Ram Babu Yadav, a former associate of Lok Sabha MP Rajesh Ranjan, also known as Pappu Yadav. Authorities claim that Ram Babu Yadav threatened the parliamentarian by impersonating a henchman of the notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The accused allegedly made a video call to the MP, demanding an apology on behalf of Bishnoi for a post threatening to dismantle his gang. Purnea SP Kartikeya K Sharma revealed that Ram Babu Yadav, who had previous ties with the Jan Adhikar Party, was arrested from Bhojpur district. The police found no gang connections but confirmed the accused was hired to send threatening messages.

Pappu Yadav's anti-gang stance emerged after the murder of Baba Siddique, with Yadav publicly vowing to dismantle the network of Lawrence Bishnoi. Although investigations are ongoing, no evidence substantiates the claims from the arrested individual, who was reportedly promised more money and a political post.

(With inputs from agencies.)

