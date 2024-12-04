Netanyahu Set to Testify in Corruption Trial Amid Security Concerns
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is ordered to testify in his corruption trial next week, marking an end to postponements. His lawyers cited war and security issues, leading to the trial's relocation to Tel Aviv's underground chamber. Netanyahu faces charges of fraud, breach of trust, and bribery.
An Israeli court has mandated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's appearance next week, addressing his ongoing corruption trial and concluding a series of postponements.
Netanyahu's attorneys previously sought to delay the testimony due to Gaza-related preparation challenges and security concerns in the courtroom. However, Tuesday's judicial ruling relocated proceedings to Tel Aviv, following a security review.
The trial, originally commencing in 2020, will see Netanyahu testify from December 10 for several weeks in an underground venue. The Prime Minister, facing allegations of fraud, breach of trust, and bribery involving media and wealthy figures, maintains his innocence.
