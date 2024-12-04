Left Menu

Netanyahu Set to Testify in Corruption Trial Amid Security Concerns

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is ordered to testify in his corruption trial next week, marking an end to postponements. His lawyers cited war and security issues, leading to the trial's relocation to Tel Aviv's underground chamber. Netanyahu faces charges of fraud, breach of trust, and bribery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 04-12-2024 00:59 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 00:59 IST
Netanyahu Set to Testify in Corruption Trial Amid Security Concerns
Netanyahu

An Israeli court has mandated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's appearance next week, addressing his ongoing corruption trial and concluding a series of postponements.

Netanyahu's attorneys previously sought to delay the testimony due to Gaza-related preparation challenges and security concerns in the courtroom. However, Tuesday's judicial ruling relocated proceedings to Tel Aviv, following a security review.

The trial, originally commencing in 2020, will see Netanyahu testify from December 10 for several weeks in an underground venue. The Prime Minister, facing allegations of fraud, breach of trust, and bribery involving media and wealthy figures, maintains his innocence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024