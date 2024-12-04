Crypto Kingpin's Downfall: Alex Mashinsky's Guilty Plea

Alex Mashinsky, the founder and former CEO of Celsius Network, admitted guilt on two counts of fraud in a Manhattan court. The allegations, among seven charges he faced, involved misleading customers and inflating the value of Celsius' proprietary crypto token, CEL.

In a 2021 interview, Mashinsky falsely claimed regulatory approval for Celsius' "Earn" program, affecting investor confidence. Additionally, he secretly sold his CEL holdings while publicly backing the company, actions he now acknowledges as wrong.

The guilty plea comes with a deal: Mashinsky won't appeal a sentence under 30 years. This sees him join a list of crypto figures charged following the 2022 market downturn, which similarly brought the downfall of prominent names like Sam Bankman-Fried of FTX.

