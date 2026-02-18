Cryptocurrency Controversy: The High-Profile Case of Giorgi Bachiashvili
Former aide Giorgi Bachiashvili, sentenced for embezzling cryptocurrency from Georgia's ex-prime minister, was released after admitting guilt. His sentence was reduced to a one-year suspended term and a fine. The case highlights political undercurrents and questions surrounding Ivanishvili's influence and Georgia's shift towards a pro-Russian stance.
Giorgi Bachiashvili, a onetime aide to Georgia's influential ex-prime minister Bidzina Ivanishvili, received a reduced sentence on Wednesday after admitting to embezzling digital currency. Initially facing over 15 years in prison, Bachiashvili's term was cut down to a one-year suspended sentence plus a fine following a plea agreement.
Bachiashvili, who was apprehended after fleeing Georgia, had been accused of misusing Bitcoin intended for launching a cryptocurrency mining operation. This case has stirred debates over political motivations and the sway held by Ivanishvili, considered the de facto leader of Georgia.
The affair, against the backdrop of Georgia's geopolitical shift towards Russia amid the Ukraine conflict, also saw charges against Bachiashvili's parents dropped. The controversy reflects broader tensions within the nation's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)