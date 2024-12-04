Security Council Showdown: US and Russia Trade Accusations Over Syria

At the United Nations on Tuesday, the United States and Russia engaged in a heated exchange during a Security Council meeting. The session focused on the escalating violence in Syria, with both nations accusing one another of abetting terrorism.

Deputy U.S. Ambassador Robert Wood called for a reduction in hostilities and emphasized the protection of civilians. Wood criticized Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Russian forces for their alleged attacks on civilians, despite the U.S. having classified Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) as a terrorist group.

In a pointed response, Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia contended that the United States failed to denounce terrorist acts in Syrian cities. The verbal clash underscored ongoing tensions between the two nations, particularly concerning international efforts to combat terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)