Left Menu

Security Council Showdown: US and Russia Trade Accusations Over Syria

The United States and Russia sparred at the United Nations, each accusing the other of supporting terrorism amidst an intense escalation in Syria's conflict. The discussion centered on Syrian rebels capturing Aleppo, with both countries blaming each other for civilian harm and backing terrorist organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 05:03 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 05:03 IST
Security Council Showdown: US and Russia Trade Accusations Over Syria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At the United Nations on Tuesday, the United States and Russia engaged in a heated exchange during a Security Council meeting. The session focused on the escalating violence in Syria, with both nations accusing one another of abetting terrorism.

Deputy U.S. Ambassador Robert Wood called for a reduction in hostilities and emphasized the protection of civilians. Wood criticized Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Russian forces for their alleged attacks on civilians, despite the U.S. having classified Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) as a terrorist group.

In a pointed response, Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia contended that the United States failed to denounce terrorist acts in Syrian cities. The verbal clash underscored ongoing tensions between the two nations, particularly concerning international efforts to combat terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024