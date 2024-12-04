Tensions Rise as Philippine Ship Clashes with China Coast Guard
A Philippine vessel allegedly ignored warnings from China Coast Guard in the waters near Scarborough Shoal, reportedly ramming the Chinese ship and heightening tensions. China has urged the Philippines to cease provocations, blaming potential consequences on them.
- China
A tense maritime incident unfolded in the disputed waters around Scarborough Shoal, as the China Coast Guard accused a Philippine ship of recklessly colliding with one of its vessels.
The Chinese authorities claim that the Philippine vessel ignored repeated warnings, escalating the standoff in the resource-rich region.
In their official statement, the China Coast Guard demanded an immediate halt to what they describe as 'infringement, provocation and propaganda,' placing sole responsibility for any resulting consequences on the Philippines.
