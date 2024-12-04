Opposition Demands Probe into Adani Indictment

Leaders from multiple INDIA bloc parties gathered at the Parliament premises to voice their demand for a joint parliamentary investigation into allegations against the Adani Group. The protest, aimed at raising awareness of the issue, drew representatives from various political factions including Congress and AAP.

While the bloc held banners proclaiming unity in their demand for a probe, notable absentees from the protest included members of the TMC. Additionally, prominent leaders like Rahul Gandhi focused on other pressing concerns, such as visiting violence-stricken areas in Uttar Pradesh.

Amid a backdrop of strong accusations of bribery and fraud by US prosecutors, the opposition reiterated their standpoint, emphasizing the necessity of a Joint Parliamentary Committee to look into these allegations thoroughly. Meanwhile, Adani Group has consistently refuted these accusations as 'baseless'.

(With inputs from agencies.)