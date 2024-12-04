Left Menu

Britain and Qatar Forge Financial Cooperation Pact

Britain and Qatar are set to sign a memorandum of understanding to enhance cooperation in financial services with focus areas like fintech and green finance. The agreement aims to foster economic ties during Qatar's emir's state visit to the UK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-12-2024 11:30 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 11:30 IST
Britain and Qatar Forge Financial Cooperation Pact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

On Wednesday, Britain and Qatar will put pen to paper on a memorandum of understanding designed to bolster cooperation in financial services, particularly in the fintech and green finance sectors. The event, hosted by the Finance Minister Rachel Reeves and Economic Secretary Tulip Siddiq at Downing Street, marks a significant step in strengthening financial ties between the two nations.

A delegation from Qatar, including prominent financial institutions such as Citibank, Standard Chartered, Al Rayan, and Qatar National Bank, will be present to witness the signing. This move follows similar agreements Britain has made with other Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The signing of this memorandum is a key part of the Qatari emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's two-day visit to the UK. Britain's Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, aims to leverage this visit to secure crucial economic and security benefits for the country, as part of an ongoing strategy to deepen ties with the Gulf region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024