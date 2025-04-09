Rachel Reeves Firm on Fiscal Rules Amid Economic Challenges
British finance minister Rachel Reeves remains committed to her fiscal rules despite global economic challenges. The rules aim to balance spending with tax revenue by 2029, but Reeves has the flexibility to suspend them in emergencies. Discussions with the U.S. continue regarding easing trade tariffs.
Rachel Reeves, the UK's finance minister, announced her unwavering commitment to maintaining her self-imposed fiscal policies until 2029, despite experiencing global economic challenges.
Reeves asserts the indispensability of these fiscal rules, declaring them the foundational elements that provide stability for families and businesses across Britain. Although these rules, formulated in October, are designed to align day-to-day spending with tax revenue, Reeves retains the discretion to momentarily suspend them amid national emergencies or significant economic upheavals.
In related news, as US customs began enforcing President Trump's 10% import tariffs, Reeves emphasized the UK's resolve to negotiate a deal with the U.S. to mitigate tariff impacts. Prime Minister Keir Starmer reflected on the longevity of U.S. tariffs, advocating for adaptive strategies to confront the evolving economic landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
