Left Menu

Rachel Reeves Firm on Fiscal Rules Amid Economic Challenges

British finance minister Rachel Reeves remains committed to her fiscal rules despite global economic challenges. The rules aim to balance spending with tax revenue by 2029, but Reeves has the flexibility to suspend them in emergencies. Discussions with the U.S. continue regarding easing trade tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 19:13 IST
Rachel Reeves Firm on Fiscal Rules Amid Economic Challenges
Rachel Reeves

Rachel Reeves, the UK's finance minister, announced her unwavering commitment to maintaining her self-imposed fiscal policies until 2029, despite experiencing global economic challenges.

Reeves asserts the indispensability of these fiscal rules, declaring them the foundational elements that provide stability for families and businesses across Britain. Although these rules, formulated in October, are designed to align day-to-day spending with tax revenue, Reeves retains the discretion to momentarily suspend them amid national emergencies or significant economic upheavals.

In related news, as US customs began enforcing President Trump's 10% import tariffs, Reeves emphasized the UK's resolve to negotiate a deal with the U.S. to mitigate tariff impacts. Prime Minister Keir Starmer reflected on the longevity of U.S. tariffs, advocating for adaptive strategies to confront the evolving economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025