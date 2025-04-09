Left Menu

Fiscal Discipline Amid Economic Turbulence: Rachel Reeves Stays the Course

British finance minister Rachel Reeves pledges adherence to fiscal rules until 2029 despite global economic challenges. Despite ongoing U.S. tariff issues, Reeves aims to strike a beneficial trade deal for the UK. Her fiscal strategy allows temporary suspension in emergencies, prioritizing national interest and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-04-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 15:29 IST
Fiscal Discipline Amid Economic Turbulence: Rachel Reeves Stays the Course
Rachel Reeves
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a steadfast declaration, United Kingdom's finance minister, Rachel Reeves, announced her commitment to maintaining the government's fiscal rules through 2029. Despite facing global economic hardship, Reeves assured that these rules, crucial for stability and security, would not change during the parliamentary term.

Reeves, having previously outlined regulations ensuring a balance between daily expenses and tax income, acknowledged a temporary suspension possibility in the face of emergencies or significant economic shocks. This comes amidst the imposition of U.S. tariffs, including new levies on imports such as British goods.

Reaffirming the UK's stance, Reeves highlighted ongoing discussions with the U.S. aimed at achieving a favorable trade deal. Her goal remains to avoid tariff escalations, underscoring a commitment to actions that benefit the UK's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025