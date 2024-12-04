Freedom after Four Decades: Centenarian's Return to Life and Family

A 104-year-old man, Rasikt Mondal, was finally freed from Malda Correctional Home in West Bengal after a staggering 36-year incarceration. Convicted in 1992 for the murder of his brother during a land dispute, Mondal, who was arrested in 1988, intends to reconnect with his family and pursue his love for gardening.

Mondal, a resident of Manikchak, Malda district, expressed his joy upon release, stating a desire to spend his remaining days nurturing plants and being with his family. His freedom was granted following a Supreme Court order, marking the end of repeated denials by the high court despite parole and bail opportunities.

The centenarian, who maintained his fitness through regular exercise while imprisoned, insists on his innocence, describing himself as a 'victim of circumstances.' His son, Prakash Mondal, expressed relief and happiness at his father's release, highlighting the legal entitlement for prisoners after long-serving periods without misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)