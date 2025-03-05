Land Dispute Sparks Tension Over Cremation Rights in Rajasthan Village

A land dispute in a Rajasthan village escalated tensions after a landowner refused to allow a cremation on his property, asserting that it was privately owned. The funeral for Bhoor Singh Saini, a 35-year-old who died from illness, was subsequently delayed by five hours.

Irritated villagers staged a demonstration by placing the body on the road, highlighting that the land has long been used for cremations. However, the new property owner, Hariom Saini, remained adamant against the funeral taking place on his land due to a standing crop.

The confrontation intensified, resulting in both parties clashing. Police and local officials arrived for mediation, and Deputy SP Deepak Meena later confirmed the issue was resolved, permitting the cremation to proceed as intended.

(With inputs from agencies.)