High Court Slams Frivolous Petitions Halting Redevelopment

The Bombay High Court criticized the growing trend of filing frivolous petitions to stall redevelopment projects. Dismissing a case by a tenant refusing to vacate an old bungalow, the court imposed a Rs 5 lakh fine, emphasizing the need for deterrents against such obstructive legal actions aimed at personal gain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:41 IST
The Bombay High Court has sharply criticized the increasing practice of filing frivolous petitions that stall essential redevelopment projects.

A division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and Kamal Khata recently dismissed a case involving a tenant, Khimjibhai Harjivanbhai Patadia, who refused to vacate an 83-year-old bungalow poised for redevelopment. The court imposed a Rs 5 lakh penalty, intending to deter similar future cases.

This judgment comes amidst complaints that petitions are being used as a strategy to obstruct redevelopment work, which often hold significant monetary potential. The court expressed concern over this misuse of the judicial system, highlighting the need for selective enforcement to maintain fairness and prevent exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

