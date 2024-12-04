Justice Served: False Implication Case Exposed in Gujarat

In a significant ruling, a court in Godhra, Gujarat, has mandated the filing of an FIR against three police personnel and two additional individuals, among them a cow vigilante, over a fabricated cattle transport case.

Additional Sessions Judge Parvezahemad Malaviya found police lacked evidence against Ilyas Daval and Nazir Malek, accused of illegally transporting cattle for slaughter, resulting in their acquittal.

The court criticized law enforcement's conduct, urging departmental action against implicated officers and granting the acquitted the liberty to seek compensation, citing absence of proof and procedural violations.

