Justice Served: False Implication Case Exposed in Gujarat
A Gujarat court has ordered an FIR against three policemen and two others, including a cow vigilante, for falsely implicating two men in a cattle transport case. The accused men were acquitted due to lack of evidence, revealing questionable actions by law enforcement and witnesses.
In a significant ruling, a court in Godhra, Gujarat, has mandated the filing of an FIR against three police personnel and two additional individuals, among them a cow vigilante, over a fabricated cattle transport case.
Additional Sessions Judge Parvezahemad Malaviya found police lacked evidence against Ilyas Daval and Nazir Malek, accused of illegally transporting cattle for slaughter, resulting in their acquittal.
The court criticized law enforcement's conduct, urging departmental action against implicated officers and granting the acquitted the liberty to seek compensation, citing absence of proof and procedural violations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
