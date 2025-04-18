High Court Upholds Acquittal in Controversial Unnatural Sex Case
The Madhya Pradesh High Court dismissed a revision petition filed by a woman seeking to overturn her husband's acquittal in an unnatural sex charge. The court upheld the lower court's decision citing judicial precedents that decriminalize consensual acts under IPC section 377.
- Country:
- India
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has upheld a lower court's acquittal of a man accused of engaging in unnatural sex with his wife. Justice Binod Kumar Dwivedi ruled against the woman's petition, pointing to established judicial precedents.
The court cited decisions from higher courts stating that consensual acts, including those between spouses, are not offenses under section 377 of the IPC. The judgment highlighted the ongoing debate concerning marital rape and its recognition in Indian law.
The petitioner's counsel argued that there was substantial evidence against the husband, but the high court rejected these claims in favor of the husband's defense, emphasizing that the statute does not consider such acts criminal within marriage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
