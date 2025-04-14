Bribery Scandal Rocks Indonesian Judiciary Amid Palm Oil Acquittals

A South Jakarta district court chief judge, Muhammad Arif Nuryanta, has been arrested for allegedly accepting bribes. This arrest comes in the wake of the acquittal of three major palm oil companies accused of corruption in securing export permits. The companies involved are Wilmar Group, Musim Mas Group, and Permata Hijau Group.

According to Harli Siregar, spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office, two lawyers representing these companies allegedly paid Nuryanta 60 billion rupiah ($3.57 million) to guarantee a favorable ruling. "The bribe was given so that the judges would rule that it's not a crime," Siregar stated, noting that a court clerk and the lawyers were also detained.

Efforts to reach Nuryanta or his attorney for comment have been unsuccessful. The palm oil companies have also remained silent despite requests for statements. Initially, prosecutors sought considerable fines against the companies; however, it's uncertain if proceedings against them will continue.

