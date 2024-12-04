Left Menu

High-Ranking IPS Officer Suspended Amid Misappropriation Allegations

The Andhra Pradesh Government suspended senior IPS officer N Sanjay for alleged mis-utilization of government funds. Following a probe by the Vigilance and Enforcement Department, Sanjay was found to have hastily procured devices and conducted workshops improperly, resulting in over Rs 1.15 crore excess payments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 04-12-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 16:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh Government has taken disciplinary action by suspending N Sanjay, a senior IPS officer, amid allegations of fund misappropriation.

A probe conducted by the Vigilance and Enforcement Department revealed that Sanjay procured laptops and iPads hastily, leading to fund mismanagement.

Further accusations include improper conduct of workshops and excess payments amounting to over Rs 1.15 crore, prompting the government to suspend him pending an investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

