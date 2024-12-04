High-Ranking IPS Officer Suspended Amid Misappropriation Allegations

The Andhra Pradesh Government has taken disciplinary action by suspending N Sanjay, a senior IPS officer, amid allegations of fund misappropriation.

A probe conducted by the Vigilance and Enforcement Department revealed that Sanjay procured laptops and iPads hastily, leading to fund mismanagement.

Further accusations include improper conduct of workshops and excess payments amounting to over Rs 1.15 crore, prompting the government to suspend him pending an investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)