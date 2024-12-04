Massive Vacancies and Support Initiatives in Central Police Forces

There are currently over 100,000 unfilled positions within the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Assam Rifles, as disclosed in the Rajya Sabha. The Union Home Ministry's numbers show a posted strength of 9,48,204 personnel as of September 30.

Efforts are underway to address these vacancies, said Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, who highlighted the creation of over 71,000 new roles in these forces within the past five years. Vacancies typically arise from various personnel changes, but steps are being taken to improve recruitment speed via UPSC and SSC.

The government's support extends beyond staffing, offering financial aid to families of deceased personnel through initiatives like the Bharat ke Veer portal. They've facilitated Rs 25 lakh assistance to martyrs' next of kin, aiming for a total entitlements package of at least Rs one crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)