Left Menu

Massive Vacancies and Support Initiatives in Central Police Forces

Over 100,000 positions are vacant in the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles, with significant vacancies in CRPF, CISF, BSF, ITBP, SSB, and AR. The government is working to fill these through UPSC and SSC, and has initiated support measures for personnel and deceased personnel's families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 16:42 IST
Massive Vacancies and Support Initiatives in Central Police Forces
  • Country:
  • India

There are currently over 100,000 unfilled positions within the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Assam Rifles, as disclosed in the Rajya Sabha. The Union Home Ministry's numbers show a posted strength of 9,48,204 personnel as of September 30.

Efforts are underway to address these vacancies, said Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, who highlighted the creation of over 71,000 new roles in these forces within the past five years. Vacancies typically arise from various personnel changes, but steps are being taken to improve recruitment speed via UPSC and SSC.

The government's support extends beyond staffing, offering financial aid to families of deceased personnel through initiatives like the Bharat ke Veer portal. They've facilitated Rs 25 lakh assistance to martyrs' next of kin, aiming for a total entitlements package of at least Rs one crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024