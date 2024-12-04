Left Menu

Escalating Violence: Eastern Congo's Struggle Against Extremist Rebels

Extremist rebels allied with the Islamic State group perpetrated a deadly attack in Eastern Congo's North Kivu province, killing nine people including children, and kidnapping several others. The incident underscores the ongoing violence by armed groups vying for power and resources in the region.

04-12-2024
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

In a tragic incident highlighting the persistent instability in Eastern Congo, at least nine people, including an infant and a young girl, were killed by extremist rebels linked to the Islamic State. Authorities reported that the attack occurred in the village of Tenambo, North Kivu province, on Tuesday night.

The assailants, identified as members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), also set ablaze several homes and kidnapped at least three individuals. Colonel Mak Hazukay, spokesperson for the Congolese army, urged residents to stay vigilant and avoid isolated areas.

Eastern Congo, plagued by armed violence for decades, is home to over 120 groups clashing for dominion over territory and resources. The ADF's aggressive activities have increasingly targeted regions like Goma and Ituri province, drawing criticism from rights groups and the United Nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

