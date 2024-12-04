Escalating Violence: Eastern Congo's Struggle Against Extremist Rebels

In a tragic incident highlighting the persistent instability in Eastern Congo, at least nine people, including an infant and a young girl, were killed by extremist rebels linked to the Islamic State. Authorities reported that the attack occurred in the village of Tenambo, North Kivu province, on Tuesday night.

The assailants, identified as members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), also set ablaze several homes and kidnapped at least three individuals. Colonel Mak Hazukay, spokesperson for the Congolese army, urged residents to stay vigilant and avoid isolated areas.

Eastern Congo, plagued by armed violence for decades, is home to over 120 groups clashing for dominion over territory and resources. The ADF's aggressive activities have increasingly targeted regions like Goma and Ituri province, drawing criticism from rights groups and the United Nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)