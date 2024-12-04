Norway's Ethical Investment Stance: A Bold Move
Norway's sovereign wealth fund has divested from Israeli company Bezeq, citing ethical concerns over its operations in the occupied West Bank. This action follows a stricter interpretation of ethical standards, setting a precedent for other financial entities amid international pressure regarding Israel's settlement activities.
Norway's sovereign wealth fund, renowned globally for its ESG investment leadership, made headlines recently by cutting ties with Israel's Bezeq, a major telecom provider. This move highlights the fund's commitment to ethical investing, particularly in territories with ongoing geopolitical tensions.
The fund's ethics watchdog, the Council on Ethics, prompted this decision by emphasizing tougher ethical standards for businesses involved in Israeli settlement activities in the West Bank. Despite Bezeq's compliance with the Oslo Accords, the watchdog's stance on international law led to the divestment.
This development is part of a broader European trend as countries and financial entities reevaluate their investments in light of recent conflicts in Gaza. The sovereign fund's influence, owning 1.5% of global shares, underscores the potential ripple effect of its decisions in the global financial sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
